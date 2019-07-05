MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A Russian Su-27 fighter jet has intercepted a US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft as it approached the Russian airspace over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said the Armed Forces had spotted an aerial target as it had been approaching the Russian airspace.

"A Su-27 fighter jet as part of the Southern Military District's air defenses was scrambled to intercept the target. The crew flew the aircraft at a safe distance to the aerial target and identified it as a US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance jet, which immediately changed the direction of its flight to fly away from the Russian state border," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian jet carried out its flight in line with international rules. After completing its mission, the Russian jet returned to its home base, according to the military.

Notably, US forces are currently participating in NATO's Sea Breeze naval drills in the Black Sea.