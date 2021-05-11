(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Russia scrambled Su-27 fighter jets to escort French jets Dassault Mirage 2000 over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said on Monday.

"On May 10, 2021, Russian airspace control devices detected air targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching the state border of the Russian Federation," the center said in a statement.

To identify the targets and prevent violations of Russia's border, Su-27 fighters from the Air Defense Forces of the Southern Military District were scrambled, according to the statement.

"The crews of Russian fighter jets identified the air targets as Mirage 2000 tactical aircraft of the French air force and escorted them over the Black Sea," the center said, adding that no violation of the Russian state border was allowed.

The flight of Russian aircraft was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace, according to the statement.