Russia's Su-27 Scrambled Due To US Air Force Bomber B-52H Flying Over Poland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 fighter was scrambled on Thursday due to US Air Force bomber B-52H, which was flying over Poland, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On September 24, 2020, Russian airspace control over Poland detected a US Air Force strategic bomber B-52H approaching the Russian state border," the statement says.

In order to prevent the US bomber from violating Russian airspace, a Su-27 fighter from the Western Military District's air defense forces was scrambled.

"The Russian fighter carried out an air patrol along the Russian state border and, after the US aircraft moved away from it, returned to the home base," the statement says.

The flight of Russian fighter Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the ministry said.

