UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled To Escort A US Bomber Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Escort a US Bomber Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to escort the B-52H bomber of the US Air Force over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.

On Monday, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

"To identify the air target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled," the statement says.

The Su-27 pilot identified the aerial target as a US Air Force strategic bomber B-52H. He escorted the bomber over the Baltic Sea. After the US military aircraft turned from the border, the fighter returned to the home base.

"No violations of the Russian state border were allowed," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Border From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

14 minutes ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

14 minutes ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

14 minutes ago

HDA declares 8 housing schemes as illegal

6 minutes ago

PTI believes in freedom of press: Zartaj

6 minutes ago

Merkel on US, Danish Spying Campaign Reports: Our ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.