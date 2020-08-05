MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, no violation of the Russian state border was allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

To intercept targets, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled," the ministry said.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial objects as US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and US Navy patrol aircraft R-8A Poseidon.

"After the US reconnaissance planes turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airfield ... No violation of the Russian state border by US reconnaissance aircraft was allowed," the statement says.