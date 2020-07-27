UrduPoint.com
Russia's Su-27 Scrambled To Intercept US Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 fighter was scrambled to intercept US reconnaissance aircraft Poseidon over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching Russia's state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

"To intercept the target, Su-27 fighter from the Air Defense Forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled," the statement says.

After the US Navy reconnaissance aircraft turned away from the Russian border, the Russian fighter returned to the home airfield.

The entire flight of the Russian aircraft was conducted in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. Violations of Russian state border were not allowed, the NDCC added.

