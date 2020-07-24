UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 04:45 PM

Russia's Su-27 fighter was scrambled on Friday to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Black Sea and the latter eventually drifted away from the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russia's Su-27 fighter was scrambled on Friday to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Black Sea and the latter eventually drifted away from the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On July 24, Russian means of control detected above the neutral waters of the Black Sea an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation. A Su-27 fighter from the Southern Military District's forces on duty was scrambled to intercept the target," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the Russian crew identified the plane as US Р-8А Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft.

"After the US Air Force's reconnaissance plane drifted away from the Russian Federation's border, the Russian fighter successfully returned to the home base," the statement read on.

On Monday, Ukrainian-NATO Sea Breeze-2020 military drills kicked off in the north-west of the Black Sea. Russia's Black Sea Fleet is keeping watch on NATO vessels taking part in the maneuvers.

