Russia's Su-27 Scrambled To Intercept US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:34 AM

Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled on Wednesday to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled on Wednesday to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.

Russian airspace control facilities detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, it said.

"To identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter was scrambled, the crew of which identified it as US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and escorted it over the Black Sea," the statement says.

More Stories From World

