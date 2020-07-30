MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled on Thursday to intercept US reconnaissance aircraft approaching the Russian border over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On July 30, 2020, Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets approaching the state border of Russia over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

To intercept the targets, a Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District was scrambled," the statement says.

The Russian jet approached the air targets and identified them as the US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and the P-8A Poseidon base patrol aircraft.

"Violations of the Russian state border by US reconnaissance aircraft were not allowed," the statement says.