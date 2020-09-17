UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled To Intercept US, Swedish Military Planes Over Baltic Sea - NDCC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 09:15 PM

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US, Swedish Military Planes Over Baltic Sea - NDCC

Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept US and Swedish military aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept US and Swedish military aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Thursday.

"On September 17, 2020, Russian airspace control devices detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. To identify air targets and prevent violations of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet's air defense forces on duty was scrambled," it said.

The Su-27 crew identified the air targets as the US Navy base patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon and the Swedish Air Force reconnaissance aircraft Gulfstream and escorted them over the Baltic Sea.

"After the turn of foreign military aircraft away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airfield," the statement says.

The flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 took place in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed.

Related Topics

Russia September Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Russia to Respect Result of US Presidential Electi ..

10 seconds ago

Triennial of Russian Contemporary Art Opens in Mos ..

13 seconds ago

Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions Could Save E ..

2 minutes ago

Hezbollah Caches Explosives Across Europe - US Dip ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Military Thwarts Major Terrorist Plot in Ja ..

2 minutes ago

US Congress Must Pass $25Bln Airline Relief Bill B ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.