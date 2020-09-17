Russian fighter Su-27 was scrambled to intercept US and Swedish military aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Thursday

"On September 17, 2020, Russian airspace control devices detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. To identify air targets and prevent violations of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet's air defense forces on duty was scrambled," it said.

The Su-27 crew identified the air targets as the US Navy base patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon and the Swedish Air Force reconnaissance aircraft Gulfstream and escorted them over the Baltic Sea.

"After the turn of foreign military aircraft away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the airfield," the statement says.

The flight of the Russian fighter Su-27 took place in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed.