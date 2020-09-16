UrduPoint.com
Russia's Su-27 Scrambled To Intercept US, UK Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:50 AM

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US, UK Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to intercept US and UK reconnaissance planes over the Baltic Sea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Tuesday.

Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets approaching the state border of Russia over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, the NDCC said.

A Su-27 fighter from the Southern Military District's air defense forces was scrambled, it said.

"The crew of the Russian fighter aircraft approached the air targets at a safe distance and identified them as strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force and the Royal Air Force," the statement says.

