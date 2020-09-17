UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled To Intercept US, UK Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 09:11 PM

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US, UK Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Center

Russia's Su-25 plane was scrambled to intercept US and UK military aircraft over the Black Sea as they were getting closer to the Russian border, the national defense control center said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia's Su-25 plane was scrambled to intercept US and UK military aircraft over the Black Sea as they were getting closer to the Russian border, the national defense control center said Thursday.

The two planes were identified as the United Kingdom's reconnaissance Boeing RC-135 and the US Boeing P-8 Poseidon.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom Border

Recent Stories

Indian Military Thwarts Major Terrorist Plot in Ja ..

1 second ago

US Congress Must Pass $25Bln Airline Relief Bill B ..

3 seconds ago

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US, Swedish ..

5 seconds ago

O/A level students protest for cancellation of CAI ..

28 minutes ago

Bottles From Navalny's Hotel Room in Tomsk Deliver ..

4 minutes ago

Explosion at Restaurant in Ukraine's Kiev Leaves T ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.