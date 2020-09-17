(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's Su-25 plane was scrambled to intercept US and UK military aircraft over the Black Sea as they were getting closer to the Russian border, the national defense control center said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia's Su-25 plane was scrambled to intercept US and UK military aircraft over the Black Sea as they were getting closer to the Russian border, the national defense control center said Thursday.

The two planes were identified as the United Kingdom's reconnaissance Boeing RC-135 and the US Boeing P-8 Poseidon.