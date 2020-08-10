UrduPoint.com
Russia's Su-27 Scrambled To Overtake US Stealth Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled again to overtake US stealth planes over the Black Sea, forcing them to turn away from the Russian border, the national center for the defense control said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled again to overtake US stealth planes over the Black Sea, forcing them to turn away from the Russian border, the national center for the defense control said Monday.

"On August 10, 2020, Russian air control systems discovered two airborne targets in neutral airspace over the Black Sea approaching the Russian border. To overtake the targets, Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled," the center said in a statement.

According to the defense center, the two planes were a Boeing RC-135 and a Boeing P-8A Poseidon.

