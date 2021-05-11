(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia's Su-30 fighter intercepted on Tuesday two Dassault Mirage 2000 fighters and an aerial refueling tanker of the French air force, which were approaching the Russian border, Russia's Southern Military District said.

According to the military, Russian radars detected aerial targets approaching the Russian border over the neutral Black Sea waters earlier on Tuesday.

"A Su-30 fighter was scrambled to identify the targets and prevent illegal border crossing ... The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial targets as two Mirage-2000 tactical aviation aircraft and one S-135 aerial refueling tanker of the French air force, and escorted them over the Black Sea," the Southern Military District said, stressing that the illegal crossing of the Russian border was prevented.