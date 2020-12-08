(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian fighter Su-30 intercepted US and French reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) told reporters.

According to the center, on December 7, Russian radars detected air targets approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

"To identify air targets and prevent violations of the Russian state border, a Su-30 fighter was from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District's air force and air defense forces was scrambled.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial targets as the US Air Force's RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and KS-135 refueling aircraft, and the French Air Force's C.160G reconnaissance aircraft and escorted them over the Black Sea," the center said.

After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the border, the Russian fighter returned to the home airfield, the NDCC added.