MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft have been improved with new reconnaissance systems, an aircraft industry source told Sputnik.

"Several Su-34 combat aircraft have recently been equipped with the latest reconnaissance containers," the source said, adding that this included systems for conducting optical-electronic reconnaissance and radar reconnaissance.

According to the source, the new reconnaissance systems significantly increase the capabilities of the Su-34 to detect ground and sea targets of all types, and also allow to determine the parameters and coordinates of various targets with high precision.