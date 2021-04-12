UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Su-34 Bombers Get New Container Reconnaissance Systems - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:30 AM

Russia's Su-34 Bombers Get New Container Reconnaissance Systems - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft have been improved with new reconnaissance systems, an aircraft industry source told Sputnik.

"Several Su-34 combat aircraft have recently been equipped with the latest reconnaissance containers," the source said, adding that this included systems for conducting optical-electronic reconnaissance and radar reconnaissance.

According to the source, the new reconnaissance systems significantly increase the capabilities of the Su-34 to detect ground and sea targets of all types, and also allow to determine the parameters and coordinates of various targets with high precision.

Related Topics

Russia All Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Cent ..

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s landmarks celebrate Jordan’s centenar ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Kin ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Camel Race ..

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi attend virtua ..

7 hours ago

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.