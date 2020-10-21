UrduPoint.com
Russia's Su-34 Exploded After Hitting Ground In Far East - Source

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:52 PM

Russia's Su-34 bomber that had an accident in the Far East exploded and was burned down completely after crashing, a source in the local security forces told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russia's Su-34 bomber that had an accident in the Far East exploded and was burned down completely after crashing, a source in the local security forces told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Eastern Military District said earlier in the day that the Su-34 had an accident in the Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk during a training flight.

Both pilots managed to self-eject.

"When the plane hit the ground, it exploded and was destroyed," the source said, adding that the Su-34 was burned down after the explosion.

