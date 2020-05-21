UrduPoint.com
Russia's Su-57 Fighter Fulfilled All Set Requirements During State Tests - Deputy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:10 AM

Russia's Su-57 Fighter Fulfilled All Set Requirements During State Tests - Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter has fulfilled almost all the set requirements during state tests, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told Sputnik.

"During the state tests, the Su-57 fighter has completely confirmed almost all the requirements of the performance specification.

The state contract on the delivery of 76 planes for three air regiments of the Aerospace Forces is being implemented in line with the supply schedule," Borisov said in an interview.

The Sukhoi Su-57 (formerly known as PAK FA, or T-50) is a cutting-edge jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter, and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry placed an order for 76 Su-57 jets during the Army-2019 International Military and Technical Forum.

