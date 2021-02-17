UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Su-57 Fighter Performed Test Flights With Mock-Ups Of Hypersonic Missile - Source

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 AM

Russia's Su-57 Fighter Performed Test Flights With Mock-Ups of Hypersonic Missile - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia's multirole fifth-generation Su-57 jet fighter performed test flights with functional mock-ups of a new hypersonic missile, a source in the defense industry sector told Sputnik.

"As part of the tests, the Su-57 fighter performed several flights with functional weight and dimensional mock-ups of the new Russian inboard hypersonic missile.

Prior to that, the new product's mock-ups were tested in the internal compartment of the fighter on the ground," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia Industry Weight

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

5 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

6 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

6 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

7 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

5 hours ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.