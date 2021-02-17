MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia's multirole fifth-generation Su-57 jet fighter performed test flights with functional mock-ups of a new hypersonic missile, a source in the defense industry sector told Sputnik.

"As part of the tests, the Su-57 fighter performed several flights with functional weight and dimensional mock-ups of the new Russian inboard hypersonic missile.

Prior to that, the new product's mock-ups were tested in the internal compartment of the fighter on the ground," the source said.