Russia's Su-57 Fighter Performed Test Flights With Mock-Ups Of Hypersonic Missile - Source
Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia's multirole fifth-generation Su-57 jet fighter performed test flights with functional mock-ups of a new hypersonic missile, a source in the defense industry sector told Sputnik.
"As part of the tests, the Su-57 fighter performed several flights with functional weight and dimensional mock-ups of the new Russian inboard hypersonic missile.
Prior to that, the new product's mock-ups were tested in the internal compartment of the fighter on the ground," the source said.