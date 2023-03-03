(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Russian diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky has hit a coastal target by launching a Kalibr cruise missile from the Sea of Japan at a distance of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), the Pacific Fleet said on Friday.

"The crew of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky diesel-electric submarine of the Pacific Fleet has launched a Kalibr cruise missile from an underwater position as part of the combat training plan in the Sea of Japan. The missile has been fired at a coastal target, representing a firing position of a simulated adversary.

Prior to the launch, the submarine covertly occupied the area designated for firing," the press office of the fleet said, adding that "the Kalibr missile has hit the coastal target position on the tactical field of Surkum, located in the Khabarovsk region, at the estimated time, with firing range exceeding 1,000 kilometers."

The area of the missile firing had been closed by ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet, as well as by naval aviation aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, the office added.