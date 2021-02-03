UrduPoint.com
Russia's Supreme Court Approves Collection Of $1.15Mln From Navalny, FBK, Sobol

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Supreme Court Approves Collection of $1.15Mln From Navalny, FBK, Sobol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The Supreme Court of Russia upheld the rulings of lower-level courts, which ordered Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, labeled as a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice) and his ally, FBK lawyer Lyubov Sobol, to pay 88 million rubles ($1.15 million) to the Mosckovskiy Shkolnik (Moscow Pupil) catering company, which the FBK accused of spreading dysentery in schools.

The supreme court rejected a cassational appeal of the defendants, who asked to refer the case to a judicial panel for economic disputes.

"Judges thoroughly studied all the legally significant circumstances of the dispute, conclusions on which were reflected in the judicial acts. They studied objections and explanations of the sides and the presented evidence. Necessary legal assessment was provided," the court said.

The catering company sued Navalny, Sobol and FBK in court, claiming damage to its business reputation.

