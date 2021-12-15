UrduPoint.com

Russia's SVR Focused On More Significant Missions Amid Growing Geopolitical Tensions- Head

Russia's SVR Focused on More Significant Missions Amid Growing Geopolitical Tensions- Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is focused on conducting operations that are more significant for Russia's security than settling scores with defectors amid growing geopolitical tensions, Director Sergei Naryshkin said.

"Monotonous and low-profile" biographies of traitors provide too scanty material in order to draw reasonable conclusions about the methods of work of modern intelligence, Naryshkin said, noting that hence, various speculations and fantasies, including around the Skripals case, emerge.

"We will have to disappoint the lovers of espionage novels: in the face of growing geopolitical tensions, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is focused on conducting operations that are more significant from the point of view of national security than settling scores with defectors," Naryshkin said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper shortly before the 101st anniversary of the SVR creation, celebrated on December 20.

