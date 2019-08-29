UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:57 PM

Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation More Than Doubles Missile Export in 2018

Russian weapon manufacturer Tactical Missiles Corporation managed in 2018 to more than double its missile export year-on-year, bringing it to over $1 billion, the corporation's director general, Boris Obnosov, said on Thursday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russian weapon manufacturer Tactical Missiles Corporation managed in 2018 to more than double its missile export year-on-year, bringing it to over $1 billion, the corporation's director general, Boris Obnosov, said on Thursday.

"In the year before last our export amounted to around 600 million 'green rubles'. Last year it amounted to [$] 1,000,300," Obnosov told reporters at the MAKS-2019 air show.

According to Obnosov, exports currently account for 38 percent of the corporation's total order volume.

The MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon is held from August 27 to September 1 in Moscow region's Zhukovsky. This biennial event is among the world's largest of its kind. Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen gather to attend exhibitions, roundtables and conferences featuring the latest achievements and novelties in the aviation sphere.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

