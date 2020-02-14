UrduPoint.com
Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation Working On New Ammunition For Okhotnik Drone

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:20 AM

Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation is developing several new units of ammunition for combat drones designed by Kronshtadt and JSC Sukhoi Company manufacturers, and the weight of the new ammunition ranges from 50 to 100 kilograms (110-220 pounds), Tactical Missiles Corporation Director General Boris Obnosov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation is developing several new units of ammunition for combat drones designed by Kronshtadt and JSC Sukhoi Company manufacturers, and the weight of the new ammunition ranges from 50 to 100 kilograms (110-220 Pounds), Tactical Missiles Corporation Director General Boris Obnosov has said.

While the JSC Sukhoi has developed the advanced Okhotnik (Hunter) combat drone, Kronshtadt is known for its Orion long-endurance drone.

"There have been ideas to invite us to develop drones, but we have not taken this on, as our experts are not so much competent in this. As for ammunition for the drones, we are working on it actively," Obnosov said.

He added that ammunition items, weighing from 50 to 100 kilograms, were especially in demand.

"We are cooperating closely with Kronshtadt, on their weapons, and with the JSC Sukhoi, on the heavy combat drone," Obnosov added.

