Russia's Talks On Lithium Mining In Bolivia At Final Stage - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Russia continues negotiations on the development of lithium deposits in Bolivia, they are at the final stage, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Mikhail Ledenev said in an interview with Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Russia continues negotiations on the development of lithium deposits in Bolivia, they are at the final stage, Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Mikhail Ledenev said in an interview with Sputnik.

In January, Bolivia signed a contract for the development of lithium deposits with China's CBC. Russia's Rosatom also took part in the tender, which was announced by the Bolivian authorities. However, Bolivia's state-owned lithium company, Yacimientos de Litio de Bolivia, left the option of choosing more than one company for this purpose open. After signing an agreement with the Chinese side, Bolivian President Luis Arce said that contract negotiations were still ongoing with other companies.

"The subsidiary of Rosatom, Uranium One Group, is actively involved in the development of the lithium industry in Bolivia, negotiations are underway on this subject, which are at the final stage. The victory of a Chinese company in the competition does not mean that Russia has dropped out. Negotiations are ongoing. They are at the final stage," Ledenev said.

Bolivia has the world's largest proven lithium reserves, located mainly in the salt flats of Uyuni, Coipasa and Pastos Grandes in the southwestern highlands. The reserves of the Uyuni salt flats are estimated at more than 21 million tonnes.

