Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russia's Tenex Continues to Deliver Enriched Uranium to Spanish Nuclear Plants Until 2027

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The largest Russian supplier of uranium products, Tenex, which is part of Russia's Rosatom state company, and Spain's Enusa company extended the contract on the delivery of enriched uranium from Russia to nuclear plants in Spain, Tenex said on Thursday.

"TENEX has been providing ENUSA with enriched uranium product for nuclear fuel manufacture for Spanish nuclear power plants since 1975.

The current long-term contract signed in 2002 is being successfully delivered and regularly renewed. The parties have recently extended it until 2027," the Tenex release said.

According to the statement, this decision will allow Tenex to remain one of the leading long-term exporters of enriched uranium for the Spanish nuclear industry.

Enusa is a Spanish company specializing in the production and supply of nuclear fuel and in other fuel services for nuclear power plants.

