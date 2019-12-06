UrduPoint.com
Russia's Terada Pleads Guilty In US Court To Money Laundering, Sentencing Set For January

Fri 06th December 2019

Russia's Terada Pleads Guilty in US Court to Money Laundering, Sentencing Set for January

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian national Mira Terada pleaded guilty to money laundering charges and will face sentencing on January 10, 2020, court documents revealed on Thursday.

"Defendant entered Plea of Guilty as to Count 2 of the Indictment; Plea accepted," the document said.

Judge Claude Hilton signed a motion for dismissal of another count of the indictment, which charges Terada for drug trafficking.

The defendant requested an expedited sentencing date, the document added, and the judge set the court appearance for January 10 at 9:00 a.

m. local time (2:00 p.m. GMT) in the Eastern District court of Virginia in the city of Alexandria, providing that is enough time to prepare the presentence report.

On December 15, 2018, Terada, born in 1988 under name of Oksana Vovk, was detained under an Interpol warrant in Helsinki Airport - Vantaa as she was going to Spain from St. Petersburg with a transit stop in Finland. She was extradited to the United States last summer.

