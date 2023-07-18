Open Menu

Russia's Termination Of Grain Deal 'Irresponsible', Threatens Global Food Security- Kuleba

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Russia's Termination of Grain Deal 'Irresponsible', Threatens Global Food Security- Kuleba

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023)   Russia terminating the Black Sea Grain Initiative is an irresponsible move that threatens global food security, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"It is an irresponsible move putting global food security at risk," Kuleba told journalists.

Russia is terminating the deal while at the same time increasing its own exports to global markets, he added.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however, Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations struck a package agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, which is now due to expire on Monday, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.

