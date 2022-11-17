MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Moscow's position on the inviolability of the territorial integrity of Russia, including its new subjects, is not a precondition for starting negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The position, of course, ensuring our territorial integrity as part of all those entities that have recently been admitted to the Russian Federation, the position, in which it is necessary to implement through diplomatic instruments, fixing the goals of the special military operation ” this position is unshakable. But this is not a precondition. We must implement this position during the negotiations," Ryabkov told the RTVI broadcaster.

The diplomat added that the preconditions for the negotiations put forward by the Ukrainian side are "unacceptable."