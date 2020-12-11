UrduPoint.com
Russia's Tinkov To Pour Up To $200Mln Into Charity Fund After Selling Tinkoff Group GDRs

Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov announced on Friday that he would pour up to $200 million out of the $326 million acquired through the sales of his TCS Group Holding (Tinkoff) global depositary receipts (GDR) into his charity foundation, which is aimed at combating leukemia and assisting donorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov announced on Friday that he would pour up to $200 million out of the $326 million acquired through the sales of his TCS Group Holding (Tinkoff) global depositary receipts (GDR) into his charity foundation, which is aimed at combating leukemia and assisting donorship.

The businessman's trust has sold $326 million worth of TCS Group Holding GDRs, reducing his share to 35.1 percent.

"The raised funds will be used to launch the charity foundation of the Tinkov family, which will solve leukemia problems and develop the donorship institution.

I plan to spend up to $200 million on this," Tinkov, who is currently fighting leukemia, said in a statement, released by his trust.

The businessman added he would also pour some funds into settlement of his "personal legal problems."

Later on Friday, the Westminster Magistrate Court in London will hold a hearing on Tinkov's extradition to the United States over accusations of defrauding the US Internal Revenue Service of millions of Dollars by filing false tax returns.

