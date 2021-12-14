Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov discussed on Tuesday with the heads of diplomatic missions of Austria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland bilateral relations, as well as issues of the military-political situation in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov discussed on Tuesday with the heads of diplomatic missions of Austria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland bilateral relations, as well as issues of the military-political situation in Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On December 14, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister V.G.

Titov met with the heads of the diplomatic missions of Austria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland," the statement says.

It is specified that the parties exchanged views on current issues of bilateral relations between Russia and these countries.

"They discussed common European problems, issues of the military-political situation in Europe. A number of other topics of the current international agenda were touched upon," the ministry said.