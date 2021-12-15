UrduPoint.com

Russia's Titov Explained Initiative On Security Guarantees To Western Ambassadors

Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:13 PM

Russia's Titov Explained Initiative on Security Guarantees to Western Ambassadors

Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov explained to the ambassadors of the United Kingdom and a number of diplomatic missions of Western countries Russia's initiative on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov explained to the ambassadors of the United Kingdom and a number of diplomatic missions of Western countries Russia's initiative on security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Titov met on Wednesday with the heads of diplomatic missions of the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia.

"At the request of the ambassadors, V.G. Titov gave a detailed argumentation of the Russian initiative to develop agreements on security guarantees for states in the Euro-Atlantic space, including taking into account the relevant interests and concerns of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

Also, "an interested conversation took place about the state and prospects of Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations," it said.

More Stories From World

