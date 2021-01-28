UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Top Cabinet Official Says Vaccination Voluntary, COVID-19 Passports 'Harmful'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russia's Top Cabinet Official Says Vaccination Voluntary, COVID-19 Passports 'Harmful'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Vaccination passports are a bad idea, as it makes people wrongfully think that COVID-19 immunization is mandatory, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

The Russian regions of Bashkortostan and Sakhalin earlier unveiled plans to issue special passports to citizens with coronavirus antibodies. The QR documents are expected to exempt their holders from coronavirus restrictions and provide some other perks. Russian upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko, however, later spoke against the idea, saying that those inoculated will have no extra rights.

"Introduction of additional passports or some other documents, as we see, annoys citizens, and citizens in this case interpret vaccination as a mandatory thing, this is unacceptable," Golikova said at a president-led meeting with cabinet members.

She particularly warned Russian regions against introducing vaccination passports, describing it as an "inexpedient and even harmful" measure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Chamber From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

31 minutes ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

50 minutes ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

1 hour ago

Top seeded advance as National Table Tennis Champi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.