MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Vaccination passports are a bad idea, as it makes people wrongfully think that COVID-19 immunization is mandatory, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

The Russian regions of Bashkortostan and Sakhalin earlier unveiled plans to issue special passports to citizens with coronavirus antibodies. The QR documents are expected to exempt their holders from coronavirus restrictions and provide some other perks. Russian upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko, however, later spoke against the idea, saying that those inoculated will have no extra rights.

"Introduction of additional passports or some other documents, as we see, annoys citizens, and citizens in this case interpret vaccination as a mandatory thing, this is unacceptable," Golikova said at a president-led meeting with cabinet members.

She particularly warned Russian regions against introducing vaccination passports, describing it as an "inexpedient and even harmful" measure.