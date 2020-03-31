UrduPoint.com
Russia's Top Coronavirus Doctor Tests Positive: Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:53 PM

Russia's top coronavirus doctor tests positive: media

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The head of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin a week ago has tested positive, state television reported on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday Denis Protsenko met with the Russian leader who inspected the Kommunarka hospital while wearing a hazmat suit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian agencies that Putin took regular tests and there was no reason to worry about his health.

Your Thoughts and Comments

