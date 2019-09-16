UrduPoint.com
Russia's Top Court Backs 14-Year Prison Sentence For Polish Spy - Federal Security Service

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:48 PM

Russia's Top Court Backs 14-Year Prison Sentence for Polish Spy - Federal Security Service

Russia's top court has ruled that a 14-year prison sentence for Pole Marian Radzajewski who attempted to obtain secret defense technology was legitimate, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russia's top court has ruled that a 14-year prison sentence for Pole Marian Radzajewski who attempted to obtain secret defense technology was legitimate, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday.

"The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, after considering the appeal and the defense's arguments, considers the decision of the Moscow City Court on the Polish citizen lawful and justified," the FSB said.

The court decided that there was enough evidence to prove that Radzajewski had been trying to find secret elements of the S-300 missile system in a bid to smuggle them to Poland.

