Open Menu

Russia's Top Diplomat Lavrov Arrives In China: Moscow's Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Russia's top diplomat Lavrov arrives in China: Moscow's foreign ministry

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Russia's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Beijing, Moscow's foreign ministry said Monday, ahead of an expected visit by President Vladimir Putin.

The foreign ministry said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that Lavrov was in the Chinese capital as part of a Russian delegation.

Beijing is hosting representatives of 130 countries Tuesday to Wednesday to mark a decade of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) -- a key geopolitical project of President Xi to extend China's global reach.

But all eyes will be on Putin, who last month told Beijing's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Saint Petersburg he had "gladly accepted" President Xi Jinping's invitation to visit China for the BRI talking shop.

The Russian leader's strategic dependence on China has only grown since his invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Putin has hardly ventured beyond his country's borders since the war, with this week's trip the first to a major global power.

This year, trade between the two powers has soared to levels not seen since the beginning of Moscow's war in Ukraine, with Chinese imports of Russian oil offering Moscow a critical lifeline as international sanctions bite.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Social Media Twitter Oil Visit Road Beijing Vladimir Putin Petersburg All Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

9 hours ago
 Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

9 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

9 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

9 hours ago
Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

10 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pa ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pakistani counterpart

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Rac ..

Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

12 hours ago
 FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African ..

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African Parliament

16 hours ago

More Stories From World