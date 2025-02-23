Russia's Top Diplomat To Visit Turkey Monday: Sources
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey on Monday, which marks the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Turkish diplomatic sources said Sunday.
Lavrov will hold talks in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, the source said, adding that the men will discuss the war in Ukraine, among other things.
Russian diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to the TASS news agency that "a delegation led by Sergei Lavrov will shortly be visiting Turkey" to discuss "a wide range of issues".
Turkey, a member of NATO, wants to play a leading role in bringing an end to hostilities, as it tried to do in March 2022 by twice hosting direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.
Receiving his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asserted that his country would be an "ideal host" for talks on Ukraine involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.
Moscow and Washington have already begun a direct dialogue in recent weeks, against a backdrop of rapprochement between US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Russian and American officials met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to begin rebuilding their relations, a meeting denounced by Zelensky, who fears an agreement on Ukraine reached without him at the table.
Lavrov, who last visited Turkey in October, is also expected to visit Russian ally Iran.
