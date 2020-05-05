UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Top Spacecraft Designer Dies From COVID-19 - Roscosmos

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:49 PM

Russia's Top Spacecraft Designer Dies From COVID-19 - Roscosmos

General Designer of Russia's Manned Space Flight Programs Yevgeny Mikrin, who tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April, has died in a Moscow hospital, the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) General Designer of Russia's Manned Space Flight Programs Yevgeny Mikrin, who tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April, has died in a Moscow hospital, the Russian Federal space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, Yevgeny Anatolyevich passed away. Doctors did their best to save him.

Roscosmos offers condolences to all his relatives and friends," the agency's press office said.

On April 19, Roscosmis Chief Dmitry Rogozin said that Mikrin was among the space industry employees who got infected with the coronavirus.

Rogozin and Mikrin were seen sitting next to each other when they attended the launch of manned spacecraft from Baikonur on April 9.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died April All From Industry Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: NAB court to indict PML-N ..

6 minutes ago

Taliban's Red Unit Commander Killed in Air Raid in ..

2 minutes ago

NRL reaches tentative pay deal, training set to re ..

2 minutes ago

3 more quarantine centres established at Torkham,T ..

2 minutes ago

Australian trial of TB vaccine for COVID-19 expand ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Complain About Abuse, Beating ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.