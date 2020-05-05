General Designer of Russia's Manned Space Flight Programs Yevgeny Mikrin, who tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April, has died in a Moscow hospital, the Russian federal space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Unfortunately, Yevgeny Anatolyevich passed away. Doctors did their best to save him.

Roscosmos offers condolences to all his relatives and friends," the agency's press office said.

On April 19, Roscosmis Chief Dmitry Rogozin said that Mikrin was among the space industry employees who got infected with the coronavirus.

Rogozin and Mikrin were seen sitting next to each other when they attended the launch of manned spacecraft from Baikonur on April 9.