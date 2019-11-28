UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Total Landfill Area Comparable To Small European Country - Deputy Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

Russia's Total Landfill Area Comparable to Small European Country - Deputy Prime Minister

Landfills in Russia take up a total of about 4 million hectares (9.8 million acres) of land, which is comparable to the size of a small European country such as Denmark, Belgium or the Netherlands, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Gordeev said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Landfills in Russia take up a total of about 4 million hectares (9.8 million acres) of land, which is comparable to the size of a small European country such as Denmark, Belgium or the Netherlands, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Gordeev said on Thursday.

"There are two options here: either to consider it [thermal processing of garbage] as utilization and convert it to energy, or dump it and thus create more and more of these so-called landfills. Today, the area of these landfills in Russia amounts to 4 million hectares, which is a size of a separate European country," Gordeev said at the 12th Russian-German Raw Materials Conference.

Gordeev called for a discussion of options of where to build waste incineration plants in Russia, noting the success Western countries have had in operating such enterprises in urban areas without harming the environment.

"There are 100 plants in Germany today, while in Russia we are building only five plants. China has announced a program and is currently building 300 plants," the official added.

In late October, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the construction of four waste incineration plants in the Moscow region would help decrease the area used for landfills by 25 percent. The four plants, worth a combined 150 billion rubles ($2.3 billion), are expected to process 2.8 million tonnes of garbage per year. The launch of the first two facilities is scheduled for October 2021, while the remaining two plants are expected to be commissioned in May 2022.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Germany Belgium Netherlands Denmark May October Billion Million

Recent Stories

Motion about juvenile death row prisoner tabled in ..

5 minutes ago

Situation in Bolivia Calmed Down After UN Mediatio ..

2 minutes ago

Dilapidated condition of schools; Sindh High Court ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy, Merkel Discuss Preparation for Normandy ..

2 minutes ago

COAS's extension victory of democracy, rule of law ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro for getting audit rep ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.