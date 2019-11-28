Landfills in Russia take up a total of about 4 million hectares (9.8 million acres) of land, which is comparable to the size of a small European country such as Denmark, Belgium or the Netherlands, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Gordeev said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Landfills in Russia take up a total of about 4 million hectares (9.8 million acres) of land, which is comparable to the size of a small European country such as Denmark Belgium or the Netherlands Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Gordeev said on Thursday.

"There are two options here: either to consider it [thermal processing of garbage] as utilization and convert it to energy, or dump it and thus create more and more of these so-called landfills. Today, the area of these landfills in Russia amounts to 4 million hectares, which is a size of a separate European country," Gordeev said at the 12th Russian-German Raw Materials Conference.

Gordeev called for a discussion of options of where to build waste incineration plants in Russia, noting the success Western countries have had in operating such enterprises in urban areas without harming the environment.

"There are 100 plants in Germany today, while in Russia we are building only five plants. China has announced a program and is currently building 300 plants," the official added.

In late October, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the construction of four waste incineration plants in the Moscow region would help decrease the area used for landfills by 25 percent. The four plants, worth a combined 150 billion rubles ($2.3 billion), are expected to process 2.8 million tonnes of garbage per year. The launch of the first two facilities is scheduled for October 2021, while the remaining two plants are expected to be commissioned in May 2022.