UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Trade Ministry Says Launched Digital Platform For Trade Missions Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Russia's Trade Ministry Says Launched Digital Platform for Trade Missions Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Russia's trade delegations across the globe were able to carry out their operations amid the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, having examined over 1,500 applications via an online platform created to digitize their services, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Aleksei Gruzdev said on Friday.

To halt the spread of the virus, many countries imposed lockdown measures, severely curtailing their everyday activities. Russia introduced its own measures on March 30, which lasted until May 12.

"We worked on creating interactive online opportunities for communication with Russia's trade delegations. During the pandemic, we launched online services. There were 1,500 applications within two months," Gruzdev said at an online press conference.

According to him, the ministry sees great potential in modernizing the institute of trade delegations to meet today's demand.

"As part of the promotion of activity, we also scooped up another program, which so far has only a slang name. Between us, we call it 'from mansions to offices.' We try, wherever it is possible, to move our trade missions to modern business centers so that the businesses have the opportunity to come and meet with our representatives in a modern business atmosphere,'' he added.

Gruzdev also underlined that Russia should capitalize on the existing capabilities of trade missions, noting that there were 54 trade delegations of Russia around the globe.

Related Topics

Business Russia Turkish Lira March May From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

58 minutes ago

Supreme Court forms special bench to hear election ..

13 minutes ago

Ankara Says Christians Admitted to Hagia Sophia De ..

13 minutes ago

German Foreign Ministry Refuses to Comment on Incl ..

13 minutes ago

EU Parliament Approves Allocation of $660Mln to He ..

13 minutes ago

Chief Minister approves establishment of River Rav ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.