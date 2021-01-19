UrduPoint.com
Russia's Trade Surplus Down 46% Year-on-Year To $89.4Bln In 2020 - Central Bank Estimate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 11:56 PM

Russia's Trade Surplus Down 46% Year-on-Year to $89.4Bln in 2020 - Central Bank Estimate

Russia's trade surplus fell to $89.4 billion in 2020 against $165.3 billion in 2019, according to the central bank's estimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Russia's trade surplus fell to $89.4 billion in 2020 against $165.3 billion in 2019, according to the central bank's estimate.

Thus, the trade surplus decreased in annual terms by 45.9 percent, or $75.9 billion.

Russia's exports fell 21.5 percent year-on-year to $329.5 billion in 2020, while imports were down 5.7 percent to $240.1 billion, the bank estimated.

