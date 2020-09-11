UrduPoint.com
Russia's Trade Surplus Down 61.5% Year-on-Year To $4.25Bln In July - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:02 PM

Russia's Trade Surplus Down 61.5% Year-on-Year to $4.25Bln in July - Central Bank

Russia's trade surplus decreased by 61.5 percent year-on-year to $4.253 billion in July, according to the Bank of Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia's trade surplus decreased by 61.5 percent year-on-year to $4.253 billion in July, according to the Bank of Russia.

Russia's exports in July fell 29.2 percent year-on-year to $23.68 billion, while imports were down 13.2 percent to $19.43 billion, the central bank said.

