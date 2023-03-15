UrduPoint.com

Russia's Trade Surplus In January Down By 52.3% To $10.732Bln - Customs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia's Trade Surplus in January Down by 52.3% to $10.732Bln - Customs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia's trade surplus in January decreased by 52.3% to $10.732 billion compared to $22.5 billion in January 2022, the Federal Customs Service of Russia said on Wednesday.

According to the latest data, exports in January amounted to $32.

936 billion, which is 28.2% lower than in January last year. Imports for January 2023 decreased by 4.8% to $22.204 billion. Thus, the trade surplus for the given period amounted to $10.732 billion.

Related Topics

Exports Russia January Billion

Recent Stories

vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

13 minutes ago
 MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innova ..

MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innovation research lab in Middle Ea ..

13 minutes ago
 First International Day against Islamophobia being ..

First International Day against Islamophobia being observed today

13 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations across continents

Emirates ramps up operations across continents

27 minutes ago
 Yasmin 's audio conveying Imran's message to Ijaz ..

Yasmin 's audio conveying Imran's message to Ijaz Shah goes viral

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.