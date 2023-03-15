(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia's trade surplus in January decreased by 52.3% to $10.732 billion compared to $22.5 billion in January 2022, the Federal Customs Service of Russia said on Wednesday.

According to the latest data, exports in January amounted to $32.

936 billion, which is 28.2% lower than in January last year. Imports for January 2023 decreased by 4.8% to $22.204 billion. Thus, the trade surplus for the given period amounted to $10.732 billion.