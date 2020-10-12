UrduPoint.com
Russia's Trade Surplus Shrinks 70% Year-on-Year To $3.7Bln In August 2020 - Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:06 PM

Russia's trade surplus fell 70 percent year-on-year in August to $3.718 billion, according to the Bank of Russia's estimates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Russia's trade surplus fell 70 percent year-on-year in August to $3.718 billion, according to the Bank of Russia's estimates.

At the same time, Russia's exports in August decreased 32.3 percent to $23.263 billion, while imports were down 11.1 percent to $19.545 billion.

More Stories From World

