(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia has significantly increased its trade with those countries that do not succumb to severe external pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"With some such states, whose leaders often do not succumb to boorish external pressure, but are guided not by others, but by their own national interests, the volume of our mutual trade has increased not even by some tens of percent, but by many times," Putin said during his address at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Now these volumes continue to grow even further, Putin added.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.