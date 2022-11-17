(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Trade between Russia and Armenia increased by almost 80% from January-September compared with the same period last year and amounted to $3.2 billion, the Russian trade representative to Armenia, Anna Donchenko, said on Thursday.

"Trade between Russia and Armenia in the first nine months of 2022 totaled $3.2 billion.

Our trade is growing steadily and (showing) a very good dynamics. Last year we said we had record results of $2.6 billion, but this year the figure is much higher," Donchenko was quoted as saying by Sputnik Armenia.

The increase in bilateral trade was both in imports and exports, Donchenko added.

According to the Russian Export Center, trade between Russia and Armenia from January-September 2021 totaled $1.8 billion.