BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia's trade with BRICS member states increased by 22.4 percent, exceeding $125 billion, last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are also actively participating in international trade.

We are boosting our mutually beneficial ties with foreign countries first and foremost, our BRICS partners. In 2018, our trade with four countries grew by 22.4 percent and exceeded $125 billion," Putin said during the BRICS summit in Brazil on Wednesday.