Russia's Trade With BRICS Member Countries Grew By 22,4%, Exceeded $125Bln In 2018 - Putin
Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 03:00 AM
BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia's trade with BRICS member states increased by 22.4 percent, exceeding $125 billion, last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We are also actively participating in international trade.
We are boosting our mutually beneficial ties with foreign countries ” first and foremost, our BRICS partners. In 2018, our trade with four countries grew by 22.4 percent and exceeded $125 billion," Putin said during the BRICS summit in Brazil on Wednesday.