BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russia's trade with BRICS member states increased by 22.4 percent, exceeding $125 billion, last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are also actively participating in international trade.

We are boosting our mutually beneficial ties with foreign countries ” first and foremost, our BRICS partners. In 2018, our trade with four countries grew by 22.4 percent and exceeded $125 billion," Putin said during the BRICS summit in Brazil on Wednesday.