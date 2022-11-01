(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Trade between Russia and its Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) partners rose by more than a third in the first eight months of 2022, with agri-food exports rising the fastest, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Tuesday.

"Trade between Russia and SCO countries rose by more than a third between January and August to exceed $156 billion.

We will continue doing our best so that this positive trend progresses and cooperation strengthens in all areas," he told a SCO meeting.

Trade in agricultural products, including food, rose by nearly a quarter to $8.5 billion, Mishustin estimated.

Heads of government from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as foreign ministers of India and Pakistan attended the meeting via video conference. Observer states Belarus, Iran and Mongolia as well as Turkmenistan also attended.