MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) International train services between Russia, Ukraine, Moldova and Kazakhstan were suspended from March 17 due to the decisions of these countries' railways in connection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Russian Railways rail monopoly said in a statement.

Earlier, Russia's train services were halted with China, North Korea, Italy, Latvia, Mongolia, the Czech Republic, Poland, France, Germany and other countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic. More than 164,000 people in some 150 countries are already infected, over 6,400 people have died.

The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in December 2019 in China's Wuhan. In Europe, the most coronavirus-affected country is Italy.