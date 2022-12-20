Russian oil transportation giant Transneft has increased exports though its system by 20% over the first 11 months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, with seaborne oil shipments growing by 25%, the company's CEO, Nikolai Tokarev, said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian oil transportation giant Transneft has increased exports though its system by 20% over the first 11 months of 2022 compared to the same period last year, with seaborne oil shipments growing by 25%, the company's CEO, Nikolai Tokarev, said.

"The volume of oil pumped into Transneft's system is 4.5% greater than over 11 months last year.

If we are talking about exports, there is an increase of 20% compared to last year, with seaborne exports growing by 25%," Tokarev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Transneft exports oil through a number of ports including Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, Kozmino on the Sea of Japan, Primorsk and Ust-Luga, wboth located on the Baltic Sea coast, and through pipelines including the Druzhba pipeline that supplies Europe with Russian oil.